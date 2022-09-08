Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s stock price has collected -8.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ :TANH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TANH is at 0.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Tantech Holdings Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TANH currently public float of 26.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TANH was 3.78M shares.

TANH’s Market Performance

TANH stocks went down by -8.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.23% and a quarterly performance of -3.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.99% for Tantech Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.02% for TANH stocks with a simple moving average of -87.34% for the last 200 days.

TANH Trading at -13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.16%, as shares sank -12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2753. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw -94.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.41 for the present operating margin

+18.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at -15.12. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.86.