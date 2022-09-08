Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.68. The company’s stock price has collected -10.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :GOVX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOVX is at 3.29.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

GOVX currently public float of 24.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOVX was 20.97M shares.

GOVX’s Market Performance

GOVX stocks went down by -10.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.07% and a quarterly performance of -43.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.94% for GeoVax Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.39% for GOVX stocks with a simple moving average of -46.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

GOVX Trading at -33.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -62.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7185. In addition, GeoVax Labs Inc. saw -70.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOVX starting from Sharkey John W., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Jul 01. After this action, Sharkey John W. now owns 2,860 shares of GeoVax Labs Inc., valued at $820 using the latest closing price.

McKee Kelly T. Jr., the Chief Medical Officer of GeoVax Labs Inc., purchase 4,464 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that McKee Kelly T. Jr. is holding 19,185 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4862.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for GeoVax Labs Inc. stands at -4817.19. Equity return is now at value -132.20, with -101.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.