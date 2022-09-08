Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) went up by 9.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.92. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ :QTRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTRX is at 1.57.

QTRX currently public float of 34.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTRX was 743.82K shares.

QTRX’s Market Performance

QTRX stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.57% and a quarterly performance of -45.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for Quanterix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.13% for QTRX stocks with a simple moving average of -62.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on August 15th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTRX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for QTRX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to QTRX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 09th of the current year.

QTRX Trading at -33.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +26.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw -77.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from DOYLE MICHAEL A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Aug 15. After this action, DOYLE MICHAEL A now owns 48,614 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $152,418 using the latest closing price.

Toloue Masoud, the President & CEO of Quanterix Corporation, purchase 105,000 shares at $10.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Toloue Masoud is holding 185,823 shares at $1,095,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -15.70 for asset returns.