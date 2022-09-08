Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.96. The company’s stock price has collected -7.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/30/22 that World Hunger Is on the Rise. These Companies Have Solutions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE :ICL) Right Now?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1020.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ICL Group Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.93, which is -$1.84 below the current price. ICL currently public float of 698.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICL was 1.17M shares.

ICL’s Market Performance

ICL stocks went down by -7.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.77% and a quarterly performance of -16.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for ICL Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.67% for ICL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ICL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $12 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICL reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ICL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

ICL Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL fell by -7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, ICL Group Ltd saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.11 for the present operating margin

+36.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.37.

Based on ICL Group Ltd (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 66.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.96. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.