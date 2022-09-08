Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Mosaic Company (MOS)?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.28. The company’s stock price has collected -7.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE :MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Mosaic Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.42, which is $15.97 above the current price. MOS currently public float of 344.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOS was 6.01M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.55% and a quarterly performance of -7.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for The Mosaic Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.96% for MOS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $61 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to MOS, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

MOS Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.85. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw 35.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Johnson Denise C, who sale 24,427 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 16. After this action, Johnson Denise C now owns 0 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $1,587,755 using the latest closing price.

EBEL GREGORY L, the Director of The Mosaic Company, purchase 15,600 shares at $63.49 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that EBEL GREGORY L is holding 80,068 shares at $990,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+25.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +13.20. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.