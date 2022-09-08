Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Teck Resources Limited (TECK)?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.11.

TECK currently public float of 528.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 5.59M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went down by -2.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.27% and a quarterly performance of -28.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.64% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of -4.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECK

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TECK reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for TECK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

TECK Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.19. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +21.27. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.