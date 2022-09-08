Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.07. The company’s stock price has collected 3.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/06/22 that ADT Draws More Than $1.5 Billion of New Investments From State Farm, Google

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE :APO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.92, which is $13.18 above the current price. APO currently public float of 328.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APO was 2.64M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stocks went up by 3.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.18% and a quarterly performance of -3.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Apollo Global Management Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.29% for APO stocks with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APO, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

APO Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.01. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Clayton Walter Joseph III, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $56.07 back on Aug 30. After this action, Clayton Walter Joseph III now owns 29,737 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $280,349 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $60.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 484,275 shares at $1,217,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+138.03 for the present operating margin

+99.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +50.91. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.