International Paper Company (IP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE :IP) Right Now?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IP is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for International Paper Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.00, which is $5.69 above the current price. IP currently public float of 360.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IP was 2.80M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stocks went down by -2.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.34% and a quarterly performance of -14.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for International Paper Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.36% for IP stocks with a simple moving average of -9.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $47 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

IP Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.86. In addition, International Paper Company saw -12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Goughnour Holly G., who sale 2,155 shares at the price of $44.69 back on Aug 16. After this action, Goughnour Holly G. now owns 5,351 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $96,307 using the latest closing price.

Hamic William Thomas, the Senior Vice President of International Paper Company, sale 3,630 shares at $47.72 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Hamic William Thomas is holding 22,050 shares at $173,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.64 for the present operating margin

+22.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +5.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.