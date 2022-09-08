Here’s Our Rant About Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went down by -5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.58. The company’s stock price has collected -6.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Enerplus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.95, which is $3.43 above the current price. ERF currently public float of 234.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 2.29M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went down by -6.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.88% and a quarterly performance of -17.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.70% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.97. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 35.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +15.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.