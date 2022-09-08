Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.26. The company’s stock price has collected -0.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys Zoom After the Stock Plunges, Sells Nvidia

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZM is at -0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 21 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.83, which is $54.68 above the current price. ZM currently public float of 219.82M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 5.02M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went down by -0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.39% and a quarterly performance of -29.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.65% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of -36.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to ZM, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on August 16th of the current year.

ZM Trading at -21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -23.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.62. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -55.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 2,404 shares at the price of $109.14 back on Aug 12. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 70,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $262,384 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 404 shares at $111.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 72,935 shares at $44,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.57 for the present operating margin

+74.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +33.54. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.