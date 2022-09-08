Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)?

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.42. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ :PYCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Paycor HCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.73, which is $7.38 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PYCR was 503.92K shares.

PYCR’s Market Performance

PYCR stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.18% and a quarterly performance of 12.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Paycor HCM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.21% for PYCR stocks with a simple moving average of 8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYCR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PYCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYCR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYCR reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for PYCR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PYCR, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

PYCR Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.24. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from BERGSTROM RYAN NORMAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.10 back on Aug 05. After this action, BERGSTROM RYAN NORMAN now owns 43,606 shares of Paycor HCM Inc., valued at $481,430 using the latest closing price.

MILLER SCOTT DAVID, the Director of Paycor HCM Inc., purchase 3,340 shares at $22.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MILLER SCOTT DAVID is holding 13,231 shares at $74,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.52 for the present operating margin

+41.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc. stands at -27.86. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.