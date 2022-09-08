Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s stock price has collected -5.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :MUFG) Right Now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.77.

The average price from analysts is $6.39, which is $1.7 above the current price. MUFG currently public float of 12.52B and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUFG was 3.02M shares.

MUFG’s Market Performance

MUFG stocks went down by -5.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.16% and a quarterly performance of -13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.25% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.52% for MUFG stocks with a simple moving average of -14.49% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw -9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.