BIT Mining Limited (BTCM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) went down by -11.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s stock price has collected -15.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/15/21 that Virgin Galactic, Bitcoin, Moderna, Goldman: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE :BTCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIT Mining Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.89. BTCM currently public float of 48.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCM was 1.62M shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BTCM stocks went down by -15.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.63% and a quarterly performance of -85.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.19% for BIT Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.14% for BTCM stocks with a simple moving average of -87.96% for the last 200 days.

BTCM Trading at -45.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -50.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM fell by -15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4692. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw -94.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.81 for the present operating margin

+0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Limited stands at -3.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.