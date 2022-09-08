Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s stock price has collected -5.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRX) Right Now?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDRX is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $5.64 above the current price. MDRX currently public float of 108.11M and currently shorts hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRX was 1.37M shares.

MDRX’s Market Performance

MDRX stocks went down by -5.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.62% and a quarterly performance of -5.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.41% for MDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MDRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MDRX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDRX reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for MDRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

MDRX Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.19. In addition, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. saw -10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Jones Leah, who sale 3,921 shares at the price of $17.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, Jones Leah now owns 109,055 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., valued at $69,206 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Richard J., the CEO of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Poulton Richard J. is holding 732,517 shares at $174,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+38.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stands at +8.91. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.