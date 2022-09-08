Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) went down by -4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.98. The company’s stock price has collected 20.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/21/20 that Agios Stock Is Soaring Because of a Major Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AGIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGIO is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.20, which is $4.5 above the current price. AGIO currently public float of 54.08M and currently shorts hold a 11.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGIO was 764.18K shares.

AGIO’s Market Performance

AGIO stocks went up by 20.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.11% and a quarterly performance of 53.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.48% for AGIO stocks with a simple moving average of 9.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AGIO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGIO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $33 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGIO reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for AGIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to AGIO, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

AGIO Trading at 20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO rose by +20.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.53. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Washburn Theodore James Jr., who sale 108 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Feb 25. After this action, Washburn Theodore James Jr. now owns 2,549 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,240 using the latest closing price.

Washburn Theodore James Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 233 shares at $30.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Washburn Theodore James Jr. is holding 2,549 shares at $7,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -26.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.