Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Just Got Our Attention

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.21. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/23/22 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges as Alcon to Buy Eye Care Company

Is It Worth Investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AERI is at -0.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.03, which is $0.16 above the current price. AERI currently public float of 43.02M and currently shorts hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERI was 1.39M shares.

AERI’s Market Performance

AERI stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.21% and a quarterly performance of 148.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.45% for AERI stocks with a simple moving average of 83.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AERI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AERI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AERI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15.25 based on the research report published on August 29th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to AERI, setting the target price at $15.25 in the report published on August 23rd of the current year.

AERI Trading at 50.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +35.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERI rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 115.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+86.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -38.54. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.