A Lesson to Learn: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 11.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 3.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $453.75. UAVS currently public float of 73.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 1.81M shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.84% and a quarterly performance of -30.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.77% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of -43.44% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6322. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -61.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Mooney Barrett, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, Mooney Barrett now owns 100,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $26,250 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., the Chief Financial Officer of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. is holding 408,750 shares at $56,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.22 for the present operating margin

+28.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -308.46. Equity return is now at value -42.90, with -34.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.