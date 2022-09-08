a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) went down by -6.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s stock price has collected 39.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE :AKA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.90, which is $1.43 above the current price. AKA currently public float of 83.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKA was 207.32K shares.

AKA’s Market Performance

AKA stocks went up by 39.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.75% and a quarterly performance of -27.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.81% for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.28% for AKA stocks with a simple moving average of -47.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AKA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AKA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2.20 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

AKA Trading at 15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares surge +27.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKA rose by +27.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. saw -68.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKA starting from MCCORMICK MYLES B, who purchase 14,695 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Mar 08. After this action, MCCORMICK MYLES B now owns 40,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., valued at $62,454 using the latest closing price.

MCCORMICK MYLES B, the Director of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., purchase 15,305 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that MCCORMICK MYLES B is holding 25,305 shares at $61,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.91 for the present operating margin

+50.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stands at -1.06. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.