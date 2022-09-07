Why BioVie Inc. (BIVI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) went up by 3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.02. The company’s stock price has collected 7.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ :BIVI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIVI is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BioVie Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $6.95 above the current price. BIVI currently public float of 1.43M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIVI was 66.12K shares.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI stocks went up by 7.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.80% and a quarterly performance of 90.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.70% for BioVie Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.09% for BIVI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIVI reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for BIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

BIVI Trading at 56.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.17%, as shares surge +86.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from KIM JOANNE WENDY, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.40 back on Dec 07. After this action, KIM JOANNE WENDY now owns 2,000 shares of BioVie Inc., valued at $10,798 using the latest closing price.