We Analyzed the Future Direction of Qudian Inc. (QD), Here is What We Found

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went down by -9.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock price has collected -15.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QD is at 0.78.

QD currently public float of 176.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 3.86M shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stocks went down by -15.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.01% and a quarterly performance of 3.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Qudian Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.62% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of -19.24% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at -25.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -15.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0237. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw -12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.15 for the present operating margin

+77.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at +33.93. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.