8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/20 that 8×8 Names Former RingCentral Exec As CEO

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for 8×8 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.83, which is $2.07 above the current price. EGHT currently public float of 116.20M and currently shorts hold a 11.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 2.27M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went up by 2.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.69% and a quarterly performance of -32.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for 8×8 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.33% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of -55.36% for the last 200 days.

EGHT Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -70.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Middleton Hunter, who sale 19,282 shares at the price of $5.31 back on Aug 31. After this action, Middleton Hunter now owns 295,864 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $102,358 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Samuel C., the Chief Financial Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Wilson Samuel C. is holding 576,050 shares at $10,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.64 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -27.48. Equity return is now at value -107.60, with -19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.