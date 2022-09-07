The Chart for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.23. The company’s stock price has collected -15.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE :ZIM) Right Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZIM currently public float of 79.92M and currently shorts hold a 10.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIM was 4.49M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM stocks went down by -15.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.78% and a quarterly performance of -50.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.88% for ZIM stocks with a simple moving average of -43.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ZIM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

ZIM Trading at -29.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -36.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.54. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw -43.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Equity return is now at value 143.90, with 59.80 for asset returns.