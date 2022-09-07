Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went up by 7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.70. The company’s stock price has collected -7.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

TDUP currently public float of 63.91M and currently shorts hold a 6.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 1.50M shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stocks went down by -7.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.04% and a quarterly performance of -41.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for ThredUp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.27% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of -67.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

TDUP Trading at -7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw -81.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Reinhart James G., who sale 27,183 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Sep 02. After this action, Reinhart James G. now owns 62,803 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $62,796 using the latest closing price.

Rotem Alon, the Chief Legal Officer of ThredUp Inc., sale 6,647 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Rotem Alon is holding 60,033 shares at $15,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -23.10 for asset returns.