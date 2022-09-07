Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) went up by 30.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $372.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :QNRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $6.67 above the current price. QNRX currently public float of 0.55M and currently shorts hold a 29.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNRX was 1.83M shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stocks went down by -8.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.24% and a quarterly performance of -53.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.46% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.96% for QNRX stocks with a simple moving average of -72.49% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares sank -14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +28.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -85.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.