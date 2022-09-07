Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) went down by -7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s stock price has collected -7.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE :MATV) Right Now?

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MATV is at 0.83.

Today, the average trading volume of MATV was 485.42K shares.

MATV’s Market Performance

MATV stocks went down by -7.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.24% and a quarterly performance of -22.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Mativ Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for MATV stocks with a simple moving average of -18.07% for the last 200 days.

MATV Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATV fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.00. In addition, Mativ Holdings Inc. saw -25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATV starting from Keenan Jeffrey, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $24.60 back on Aug 18. After this action, Keenan Jeffrey now owns 172,170 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc., valued at $12,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATV

Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.