Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) went down by -5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE :LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Lufax Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LU currently public float of 674.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LU was 7.97M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.75% and a quarterly performance of -38.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Lufax Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.96% for LU stocks with a simple moving average of -28.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $6.80, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to LU, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

LU Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -30.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.