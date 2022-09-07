Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) went down by -7.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.39. The company’s stock price has collected -10.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/18/21 that Supermarkets’ Revival Skips Top Store-Brand Supplier

Is It Worth Investing in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE :THS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THS is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.67, which is $7.41 above the current price. THS currently public float of 55.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THS was 395.58K shares.

THS’s Market Performance

THS stocks went down by -10.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.98% and a quarterly performance of 4.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for TreeHouse Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.21% for THS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THS

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to THS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

THS Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THS fell by -10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.49. In addition, TreeHouse Foods Inc. saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THS starting from JANA PARTNERS LLC, who sale 47,472 shares at the price of $48.17 back on Aug 23. After this action, JANA PARTNERS LLC now owns 4,747,492 shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc., valued at $2,286,726 using the latest closing price.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director of TreeHouse Foods Inc., sale 68,245 shares at $48.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that JANA PARTNERS LLC is holding 4,795,414 shares at $3,331,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THS

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.10 for asset returns.