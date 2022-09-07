LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) went up by 15.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.94. The company’s stock price has collected 14.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/22/22 that World Water Day raises alarm for groundwater and ‘forever chemicals’ — how to invest

Is It Worth Investing in LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ :LIQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIQT is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LiqTech International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.46 above the current price. LIQT currently public float of 18.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIQT was 366.80K shares.

LIQT’s Market Performance

LIQT stocks went up by 14.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.52% and a quarterly performance of 5.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for LiqTech International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.53% for LIQT stocks with a simple moving average of -81.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIQT

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIQT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LIQT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

LIQT Trading at 14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIQT rose by +14.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4709. In addition, LiqTech International Inc. saw -90.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIQT starting from MEEUSEN RICHARD A, who purchase 95,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on May 19. After this action, MEEUSEN RICHARD A now owns 220,125 shares of LiqTech International Inc., valued at $52,250 using the latest closing price.

MEEUSEN RICHARD A, the Director of LiqTech International Inc., purchase 97,125 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that MEEUSEN RICHARD A is holding 125,125 shares at $50,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.49 for the present operating margin

+8.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiqTech International Inc. stands at -60.89. Equity return is now at value -98.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.