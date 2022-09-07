Is T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) a Keeper?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.04. The company’s stock price has collected -2.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/22 that T-Mobile Lays Off Workers in Engineering and Network Roles

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ :TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 103.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for T-Mobile US Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $172.69, which is $29.61 above the current price. TMUS currently public float of 600.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMUS was 4.14M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS stocks went down by -2.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.83% and a quarterly performance of 3.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for T-Mobile US Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.17% for TMUS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $167 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TMUS, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

TMUS Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.93. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Bazzano Dara, who sale 1,902 shares at the price of $143.94 back on Aug 11. After this action, Bazzano Dara now owns 11,251 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $273,765 using the latest closing price.

Field Callie R, the President, Business Group of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 6,944 shares at $144.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Field Callie R is holding 91,427 shares at $999,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.50 for the present operating margin

+36.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.