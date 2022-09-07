Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) a Keeper?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected -2.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.11.

EPD currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 6.16M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went down by -2.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.14% and a quarterly performance of -6.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.83% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $27 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

EPD Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.76. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $25.78 back on Aug 04. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 113,941 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $167,543 using the latest closing price.

BARTH CARIN MARCY, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 19,050 shares at $23.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that BARTH CARIN MARCY is holding 19,050 shares at $450,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +11.07. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.