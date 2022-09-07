Is Datadog Inc. (DDOG) a Keeper?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s stock price has collected -12.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/22 that DataDog Had Strong Earnings and an Upbeat Forecast. The Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5129.44 x from its present earnings ratio.

DDOG currently public float of 261.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.74M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -12.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.50% and a quarterly performance of -10.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.59% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -29.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $135 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to DDOG, setting the target price at $172 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -18.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.07. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -48.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Le-Quoc Alexis, who sale 9,362 shares at the price of $98.18 back on Sep 02. After this action, Le-Quoc Alexis now owns 189,029 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $919,161 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 13,076 shares at $98.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 256,772 shares at $1,283,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86 for the present operating margin

+77.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.