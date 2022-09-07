Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) went up by 17.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.30. The company’s stock price has collected 38.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPCB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPCB is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SuperCom Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $1.07 above the current price. SPCB currently public float of 28.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPCB was 2.00M shares.

SPCB’s Market Performance

SPCB stocks went up by 38.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.12% and a quarterly performance of 28.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.06% for SuperCom Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.58% for SPCB stocks with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCB

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCB reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SPCB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2017.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPCB, setting the target price at $13.25 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

SPCB Trading at 32.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.17%, as shares surge +30.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB rose by +38.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3377. In addition, SuperCom Ltd. saw -22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.74 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuperCom Ltd. stands at -82.64. Equity return is now at value -223.20, with -29.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.