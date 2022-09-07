Here’s Our Rant About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) went up by 7.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.94. The company’s stock price has collected 5.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE :TKC) Right Now?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKC is at 0.53.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. Sponsored

TKC currently public float of 478.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKC was 612.37K shares.

TKC’s Market Performance

TKC stocks went up by 5.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.49% and a quarterly performance of 7.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.85% for TKC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

TKC Trading at 21.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +26.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.