Here’s Our Rant About Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG)

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) went up by 5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.57. The company’s stock price has collected -15.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :OIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIG is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Orbital Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $6.28 above the current price. OIG currently public float of 79.54M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIG was 1.72M shares.

OIG’s Market Performance

OIG stocks went down by -15.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.38% and a quarterly performance of -25.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.54% for Orbital Energy Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.10% for OIG stocks with a simple moving average of -49.11% for the last 200 days.

OIG Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares sank -20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIG fell by -15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8815. In addition, Orbital Energy Group Inc. saw -67.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.84 for the present operating margin

-2.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stands at -60.14. Equity return is now at value -79.80, with -21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.