Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) went down by -10.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUTU is at 0.18.

FUTU currently public float of 78.24M and currently shorts hold a 9.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUTU was 3.40M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stocks went down by -5.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.14% and a quarterly performance of 0.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Futu Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.53% for FUTU stocks with a simple moving average of 6.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $62 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2022.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUTU, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

FUTU Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.81. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.