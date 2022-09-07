Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) went up by 15.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s stock price has collected 12.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DRMA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $8.3 above the current price. DRMA currently public float of 6.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRMA was 1.55M shares.

DRMA’s Market Performance

DRMA stocks went up by 12.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.89% and a quarterly performance of 4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.41% for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.20% for DRMA stocks with a simple moving average of -43.67% for the last 200 days.

DRMA Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.25%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA rose by +12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6670. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. saw -59.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

Equity return is now at value -123.10, with -108.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.63.