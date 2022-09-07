Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sea Limited (SE)?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE :SE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SE is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Sea Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $108.80, which is $68.14 above the current price. SE currently public float of 253.71M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SE was 6.30M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE stocks went down by -4.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.29% and a quarterly performance of -28.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Sea Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.96% for SE stocks with a simple moving average of -53.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $196. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SE, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

SE Trading at -21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -31.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.73. In addition, Sea Limited saw -73.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.79 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -20.56. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.