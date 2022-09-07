Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.72. The company’s stock price has collected -12.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SID currently public float of 715.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 6.08M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went down by -12.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.80% and a quarterly performance of -43.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.41% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -38.01% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -15.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -41.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +25.59. Equity return is now at value 39.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.