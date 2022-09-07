Can YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Remain Competitive?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE :YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YPF is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.07, which is -$1.67 below the current price. YPF currently public float of 193.35M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YPF was 2.25M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.53% and a quarterly performance of 38.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for YPF Sociedad Anonima. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.41% for YPF stocks with a simple moving average of 44.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YPF reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for YPF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to YPF, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

YPF Trading at 53.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +50.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 57.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.19 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +0.02. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.