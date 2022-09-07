Buy or Sell Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) went down by -20.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.55. The company’s stock price has collected -24.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ :MNMD) Right Now?

MNMD currently public float of 21.90M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNMD was 727.09K shares.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD stocks went down by -24.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.95% and a quarterly performance of -37.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.48% for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.59% for MNMD stocks with a simple moving average of -43.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNMD reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for MNMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MNMD, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

MNMD Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD fell by -24.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw -56.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Karlin Dan, who sale 1,204 shares at the price of $11.67 back on Aug 31. After this action, Karlin Dan now owns 267,683 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $14,051 using the latest closing price.

Barrow Robert, the Chief Executive Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 1,228 shares at $11.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Barrow Robert is holding 256,134 shares at $14,331 based on the most recent closing price.