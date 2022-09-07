Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went down by -5.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected -12.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bitfarms Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.87. BITF currently public float of 171.76M and currently shorts hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.46M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stocks went down by -12.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.01% and a quarterly performance of -39.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.81% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.75% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of -64.00% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at -19.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -31.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5430. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -77.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.