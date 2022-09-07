A Lesson to Learn: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 2.68.

GTE currently public float of 359.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 6.59M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.45% and a quarterly performance of -27.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.49% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.05% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of 6.85% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2775. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw 77.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.50 for the present operating margin

+40.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +8.97. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.