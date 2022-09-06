Wall Street Praises Boxed Inc. (BOXD) After Recent Earnings Report

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) went down by -7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.05. The company’s stock price has collected -16.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/16/22 that Online Grocer Boxed Has the Right Packaging

Is It Worth Investing in Boxed Inc. (NYSE :BOXD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Boxed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $3.36 above the current price. BOXD currently public float of 60.18M and currently shorts hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOXD was 9.03M shares.

BOXD’s Market Performance

BOXD stocks went down by -16.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.22% and a quarterly performance of -85.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.05% for Boxed Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.64% for BOXD stocks with a simple moving average of -87.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOXD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BOXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOXD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOXD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BOXD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BOXD, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

BOXD Trading at -43.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -49.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXD fell by -16.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3658. In addition, Boxed Inc. saw -92.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXD starting from LIU DAVID, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jun 16. After this action, LIU DAVID now owns 20,000 shares of Boxed Inc., valued at $33,284 using the latest closing price.

Huang Chieh E., the Chief Executive Officer of Boxed Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Huang Chieh E. is holding 2,305,813 shares at $16,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.89 for the present operating margin

+15.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxed Inc. stands at -37.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.