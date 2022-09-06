Is GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) a Keeper?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) went down by -15.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ :GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GigaCloud Technology Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GCT currently public float of 22.50M. Today, the average trading volume of GCT was 10.36M shares.

GCT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.36% for GCT stocks with a simple moving average of -21.36% for the last 200 days.

GCT Trading at -21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.68% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +3.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw 27.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.