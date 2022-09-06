Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) went up by 11.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.99. The company’s stock price has collected -16.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX :INDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

INDO currently public float of 3.52M and currently shorts hold a 11.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDO was 3.23M shares.

INDO’s Market Performance

INDO stocks went down by -16.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.67% and a quarterly performance of -42.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.91% for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.03% for INDO stocks with a simple moving average of -26.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for INDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INDO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2022.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for INDO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INDO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

INDO Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.70%, as shares surge +33.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDO fell by -16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited saw 183.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-248.78 for the present operating margin

-34.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stands at -248.04. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -40.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.