Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.80. The company’s stock price has collected -15.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ :NEOG) Right Now?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Neogen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $1.97 above the current price. NEOG currently public float of 107.44M and currently shorts hold a 20.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEOG was 3.40M shares.

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG stocks went down by -15.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.37% and a quarterly performance of -30.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Neogen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.14% for NEOG stocks with a simple moving average of -42.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEOG, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

NEOG Trading at -19.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -15.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.08. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw -60.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Vetter Darci L, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $21.83 back on Aug 16. After this action, Vetter Darci L now owns 1,384 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $24,013 using the latest closing price.

Green Ronald D, the Director of Neogen Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $22.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Green Ronald D is holding 10,694 shares at $33,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.