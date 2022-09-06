Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.81. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE :ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ITUB currently public float of 5.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITUB was 44.19M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.37% and a quarterly performance of -3.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.12% for ITUB stocks with a simple moving average of 9.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

ITUB Trading at 10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 37.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.