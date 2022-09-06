A Lesson to Learn: Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) went down by -68.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $656.54. The company’s stock price has collected -88.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ :ATXG) Right Now?

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2397.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Addentax Group Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ATXG currently public float of 24.06M. Today, the average trading volume of ATXG was 754.24K shares.

ATXG’s Market Performance

ATXG stocks went down by -88.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -87.21% and a quarterly performance of -79.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1529.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 403.24% for Addentax Group Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -90.17% for ATXG stocks with a simple moving average of -78.99% for the last 200 days.

ATXG Trading at -87.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 403.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1529.97%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG fell by -98.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw 27.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.