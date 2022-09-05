Why National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) went down by -3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.90. The company’s stock price has collected -5.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/20 that Airbnb, Starbucks, DoorDash, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ :FIZZ) Right Now?

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIZZ is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for National Beverage Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is -$7.79 below the current price. FIZZ currently public float of 23.45M and currently shorts hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIZZ was 137.15K shares.

FIZZ’s Market Performance

FIZZ stocks went down by -5.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.22% and a quarterly performance of 8.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for National Beverage Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.30% for FIZZ stocks with a simple moving average of 12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIZZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FIZZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FIZZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $92 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIZZ reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for FIZZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

CFRA gave a rating of “Sell” to FIZZ, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

FIZZ Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIZZ fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.65. In addition, National Beverage Corp. saw 17.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIZZ starting from CONLEE CECIL D, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.52 back on Jul 11. After this action, CONLEE CECIL D now owns 68,680 shares of National Beverage Corp., valued at $594,240 using the latest closing price.

sheridan stanley michael, the Director of National Beverage Corp., purchase 100 shares at $45.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that sheridan stanley michael is holding 79,508 shares at $4,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.39 for the present operating margin

+35.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Beverage Corp. stands at +13.93. Equity return is now at value 48.00, with 29.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.