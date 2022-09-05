Wall Street Pummels CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) After Recent Earnings Report

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) went up by 4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.17. The company’s stock price has collected -5.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE :CEIX) Right Now?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEIX is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.33, which is $2.68 above the current price. CEIX currently public float of 34.20M and currently shorts hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEIX was 775.60K shares.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CEIX stocks went down by -5.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.92% and a quarterly performance of 34.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 201.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for CONSOL Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for CEIX stocks with a simple moving average of 77.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEIX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CEIX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CEIX Trading at 20.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.49. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw 224.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Wiegand Martha A, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $70.86 back on Sep 01. After this action, Wiegand Martha A now owns 61,366 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $602,290 using the latest closing price.

Rothka John, the Chief Accounting Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Rothka John is holding 16,194 shares at $140,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+17.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +2.63. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.